Chandigarh: By 2027, 70% of new vehicles in U.T will be electric, says Guv

While stating that the city will become beautiful in true sense only when its residents adopt green and clean technology, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said, “70% electric vehicles (EV) will be registered by 2027 and the public transport vehicles in Chandigarh will be converted into EV by 2030.”

Purohit was addressing EV manufacturers from across the country on Friday at the inauguration of the three-day EV Expo 2023 organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with CREST. He said that the EV policy has been implemented in Chandigarh.

“This event will provide a strong platform to EV manufacturers and traders. Climate change is a big problem facing the whole country. In such a situation, EVs can play an important role in pollution control,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharam Pal, the Advisor to the Administrator, said, “To promote EVs, charging points are being set up in Chandigarh and a mobile app is being launched for the convenience of the consumers.”

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haryana chapter chair Pranav Gupta said for the first time an attempt has been made by the chamber to provide a common platform to EV manufacturers and buyers.

Madhusudan Vij, chair, PHDCCI Chandigarh chapter, said that India is becoming a hub of the automobile sector. The manufacturing of EVs will have to be increased.

“To avoid pollution due to vehicles, it is necessary that we increase the use of EVs. The government’s EV policy will be effective only when the participation of common people increases,” Chandigarh’s Home Secretary and Transport Department’s Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav said while addressing the Technical Session – Policies of States to Promote Electric Vehicles.

CREST CEO Debendra Dalai said, “The use of EVs will not only be important in environmental protection but the common people will also get direct benefit from it.”