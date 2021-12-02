Chandigarh: Businessman duped of Rs 98k

A city based businessman was cheated of Rs 98,000 on the pretext of providing at least 10 oxygen concentrators to his firm at Phase 1 Industrial Area, police said on Wednesday. The businessman, Konark Bhardwaj, director of Astin Analytics Private Limited, came in contact with Waheguru Medical Store through a WhatsApp group ‘Govt E-Marketplace’.

Kishore Wadhwani from the group agreed to supply the concentrators from the store in Bhopal. Initially, Bhardwaj transferred Rs 50,000 in to the account of Wadhwani, who later demanded the rest. Bhardwaj maintained that Wadhwani demanded the full payment of Rs 2 lakh. And when Bhardwaj expressed his inability to pay the amount, Wadhwani demanded his account details to return him the prepaid amount. Police said that this made Bhardwaj suspicious about Wadhwani.

He reported in his complaint that he sent someone he knows from Bhopal to Waheguru Medical Store to talk to Wadhwani. When the complainant’s friend called Wadhwani, the latter expressed his ignorance of any deal with Bhardwaj. A case was registered at PS Industrial Area.