Chandigarh: Buses to return to native states start tomorrow

The UT administration on Saturday said that the people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali will be ferried back via Himachal roadways buses to go to their native districts from Himachal Bhawan Sector 28, Monday onwards.

For districts Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una, buses will run on Monday. For Bilaspur, Mandi, Kullu, Lahul & Spiti, buses will available on Tuesday. And for districts Shimla/Solan, Simaur, and Kinnaur, buses will available on Wednesday.

People will have to reach Himachal Bhawan with their identification proof before 6 am. Only those who clear the medical check-up will be allowed to go.

Seats will be given on first come, first serve basis.

