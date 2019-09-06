Chandigarh: Buses parked at ISBT in Sector 17 and 43 to shell out more

The Chandigarh Administration on Thursday issued a notification wherein buses parked at the Sector 17 and Sector 43 Inter state Bus terminal will have to shell out hefty parking charges. All buses were charged a flat rate of Rs 200 for upto 24 hours. According to the new notification, charges will now have to be paid if buses are parked for 15 minutes also. The notification stated that each bus will have to pay Rs 100 for upto 15 minutes. Above 15 minutes, and upto 60 minutes, buses will be charged Rs 200. From 60 minutes to two hours, buses will be charged Rs 400. For anywhere between two hours to 24 hours, they will have to pay Rs 600.Officials said that these charges will be implied on long route buses parked at these bus stands. There are around 3000 long route buses that ply from these two bus stands.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (i) of Sub-section (1) of Section 67 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh is pleased to insert the following direction Sr No 14 in the said notification dated March 8, 2013 with immediate effect,” the notification stated.