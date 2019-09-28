Chandigarh: Bus stranded on bridge submerged by water, 14 rescued

AT LEAST 12 passengers along with the driver and conductor of a Punjab Roadways bus were rescued with the help of a rope when the bus was stranded on a small bridge which was submerged by water at Toga village on the outskirts of Chandigarh on Friday.

Later, the bus was pulled out from the water with the help of police crane and JCB machine. The bus was going towards Amritsar from Chandigarh. Instead of going through the Kharar route, bus driver Malkit Singh preferred to take the bus from the middle of villages to avoid the rain and traffic jam. The rescue operation took half an hour.

All the passengers and bus staff members were rescued safely. The bus was got stuck at the bridge around 8.30 am.

A police officer said, “A few of the passengers came out from the bus before it went on the bridge. Subsequently, it got stuck on the bridge as water entered the engine. Stranded driver called the police control room and three teams rushed to the spot. We rescued the passengers with the help of rope. Later, a JCB machine and police crane was arranged for pulling out the bus.”

The police control room received around 65 calls complaining of waterlogging, traffic jams due to the heavy rain on Friday morning. Waterlogging was evident at police colony, Sector 26, too. Local residents faced inconvenience for crossing the internal roads inside the police colony, Sector 26. Later, MC workers rushed to the spot and cleared the choked sewage and drain pipeline.

Waterlogging was evident around the government quarters in Sector 7. Local dwellers complain that rainwater was about to enter their houses.