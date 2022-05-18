Chandigarh: Burglars target 3-storey house, steal valuables

A group of burglars struck a triple storey house belonging to an extended joint family of three brothers and stole gold jewellery, diamond ornaments, electronic appliances and other valuables in Sector 23.

The incident took place when the entire family had gone to attend a silver jubilee marriage ceremony in Delhi. They left on Saturday night and upon returning on Monday night, they found that the first two stories had been ransacked.

Police said that the burglars entered the building from the rear side after breaking in through a glass door.

“The triple story house is located behind a local gurdwara in Sector 23. There are no CCTV cameras installed near the house. The burglars only stole valuables from the first two floors. The brother who stays on the top floor reported that though locks were found broken, valuables were intact”, a police officer said.

Pyare Lal Anand, the brother who stays on the first floor, lodged an FIR at the Sector 17 police station. Sources said that Anand works at a garment showroom.

The spot inspection revealed that Anand did not lock the entrance to the first floor. A forensic team inspected the house.