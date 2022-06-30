Chandigarh: Burglars strike at IAS officer’s house in Sector 7, take away Rs 2 lakh in cash, other valuables

UNidentified PERSONS burgled the government house of 2014 batch Punjab cadre IAS officer, Sakshi Sawhney, in Sector 7 Tuesday.

Sawhney is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner, Patiala. The burglars took away Rs 2 lakh in cash, two pairs of gold tops, one gold chain, one diamond ear set, one set of bracelets along with other valuables.

Police registered a case following the complaint of Punjab Police constable, Harnek Singh, who found the house burgled on Tuesday afternoon.

He reported to the police he came to the government house and found at least two rooms were ransacked and valuables were missing. After spotting the ransacked house, he informed Sawhney.

Police said that in his complaint, constable Harnek, a resident of Raipur Khurd village, reported that a driver of the house has also been missing.

Sawhney said, “Cash and some of the jewellery items were stolen from my house.”

Sources said that the government house was allotted to the woman IAS officer when she was posted as Additional Secretary, Coordination, and a staff officer to the Chief Secretary, Punjab. She was posted as Patiala DC on April 4 this year. She is the first woman DC of Patiala district. A forensic team of Chandigarh Police visited the house.

A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

In another case, the police arrested Ram Kesh, 20, of Sector 25 for stealing valuables from a house in Sector 25 Wednesday.

The stolen valuables, including an LCD, one purse and a cheque book, were recovered from his possession. He was sent to judicial custody.