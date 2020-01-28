Chandigarh: Burail Jail tableau wins first prize in Republic Day parade

The Model Burail Jail tableau. (Express Photo) The Model Burail Jail tableau. (Express Photo)

Not selected for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, the Model Burail Jail’s tableau was displayed at the parade ground in Sector 17 during the Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday, and also claimed the first prize in the function.

‘Rupantaran’ or transformation was the theme of the tableau, which also carried a sizeable replica of the Le-Corbusier designed chair. The symbols of different tools were also a part of the tableau.

The introduction of the tableau displayed about the food supplied to the angwanwadi centres in Chandigarh. ‘Srijan’, an outlet for the sale of products of Model Burail Jail, was also described on the tableau. Meanwhile, the UT Education department got the second position and Forest department won the third prize.

Officials said, “As the MHA had rejected the concept of tableau for its display at Rajpath, the UT Administration decided to show it at Parade Ground in Sector 17. A Kolkata-based agency was hired for making the mail tableau for a whopping Rs 20 lakh.”

The UT administration had proposed the tableau of Model Burail Jail for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi in September 2019 as the selectors had said that Chandigarh displays the tableau of Rock Garden and Sukhna Lake most of the times. Later, Ministry of Defense had rejected the proposed tableau in December 2019.

IG (Prisons) Ombir Singh said, “There are so many constructive activities going on inside the jail. The Rupantaran (transformation) project, a joint initiative of the Model Burail jail and Panjab University (PU) inside the jail premises, for reforming selective inmates has also been approved by the UT Administration. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two institutes.”

UT Adviser Manoj Parida was the Chief Guest at 71th Republic Day celebrations in the Parade Ground. The overall best turn award in the parade was conferred on the Chandigarh Police, whereas, in the category of military forces and police contingent, the first prize was bagged by the Chandigarh Ladies Police (RTC) and Haryana Police-II, while the second position was bagged by Punjab Police-I and the third position was won by the Punjab Police II. In the category which included home guard, fire brigade and civil defence, the first prize was bagged by the Chandigarh Home Guard, the second position was won by the Chandigarh Fire Services, while the third prize was won by the Civil Defence.

