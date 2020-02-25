Another Burail Jail inmate underlines: Not getting proper care

Vinayak Maheshwari is an undertrial in a cheating and forgery case registered in 2018 at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. (Representational Image) Vinayak Maheshwari is an undertrial in a cheating and forgery case registered in 2018 at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. (Representational Image)

A FEW hours after an undertrial reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Model Burail Jail, another inmate of the Burail jail facing trial in a cheating case has written a letter to the District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh alleging that “no proper counselling was provided to victim (prisoner) who committed suicide”.

Alleging that the jail doctors are not attending to prisoners properly, the inmate, Vinayak Maheshwari, has sought action against the medical officers of the Burail jail. Maheshwari was at the District Court complex of Sector 43 for a civil case hearing, when he wrote a letter and handed it over to his counsel Gagan Aggarwal and Vikram Singh Vohra, who further submitted it to the District and Sessions Judge.

Maheshwari is an undertrial in a cheating and forgery case registered in 2018 at the Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh. He is also facing a civil case filed against him by Noor Resorts.

The letter read, “I am suffering from high BP and severe headache. On February 17, 2020, my BP increased to 180/120, and bleeding started from my nose. The bleeding continued for a period of seven-eight hours but jail authority didn’t give any proper treatment to me.”

He added, “Bleeding started in the morning and it remained till evening. Thereafter on February 18, 2020, they took me to GMCH 32, Chandigarh after 24 hours. Doctors of GMCH 32, Chandigarh, prescribed some medicine to me but medical officer of Burail Jail refused to give those medicines and said that we will give only those medicine which we want. No proper care was given to me or to any other prisoner. Doctor is not properly attending to the prisoner in the jail for the medical emergency. Even today one prisoner committed suicide in the jail premises as no proper counselling was provided to him. They are not providing proper medical treatment to prisoners. In my case also I was taken to the hospital after 24 hours… Even I could die at any time.”

“If I die or get seriously ill due to medical negligence of medical officer of jail authority, then they will be responsible for the same. The behaviour of medical officer and attendant are rude towards prisoners,” the letter noted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.