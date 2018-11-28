Burail jail authorities goof up, release wrong man on namesake’s bail orders

A HALLOMAJRA resident, Manoj Kumar, who is one of the five accused facing charges of assault and snatching was wrongly released from Burail jail Monday evening on his namesake’s bail orders. It was only after a daylong drama that the jail authorities managed to get the wrongly released man back in their custody.

Five people — Vimal, Sandeep, Ashu, Manoj Kumar (son of Suresh Kumar) and Manoj Kumar (son of Shiv Kumar), all residents of Hallomajra — were arrested on November 19. They were sent to judicial custody on November 21. Their families started filing petitions in the district court, seeking their release on bail.

Suresh Kumar filed a bail application for his sons Sandeep and Manoj. While he furnished the surety bond for Sandeep, he did not do so for Manoj. Families of Ashu and Vimal too filed their bail pleas and furnished surety bonds. Shiv Kumar, another resident of Hallomajra whose son Manoj Kumar, too figured among the five accused, had also filed a bail plea for his son and furnished the surety bond.

Neither Shiv nor Suresh went to Burail jail for getting their sons out.

However, on Monday evening, Vimal, Ashu and Sandeep were released without a fuss. There was chaos in Burail jail late in the evening, when they released Manoj Kumar (son of Suresh Kumar) instead of Manoj Kumar (son of Shiv Kumar). Shiv Kumar’s relative Vikrant Pandey on Tuesday raised the matter in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Dutta. Sources said that JMIC then called the jail staff and asked them how they released a wrong man.

Realising their goof-up, the jail authorities contacted the Chandigarh Police and also Suresh Kumar asking him to bring his son Manoj back to the jail. The Chandigarh Police also contacted Suresh Kumar and asked him to “cooperate and bring back his son”. It was only late in the evening on Tuesday that Suresh’s son Manoj was again taken into custody and sent to the Burail jail.

Jail officials told Chandigarh Newsline that the goof-up was apparently committed by a low-rank jail official who had recently been deputed on the duty of releasing prisoners after scrutinising court documents. “He is a contractual employee and committed an inadvertent error. Of course, it is a major mistake, but finally we have got the wrongly released man back in jail,” one of the prisons department officers told Newsline.

The FIR

A case was registered against five accused on the complaint of Shishan Kumar, a resident of Raipur Khurd village, Chandigarh, who alleged that on November 19, about 3 pm, while he was going to meet his friend at Phase 9, Mohali, on his motorcycle, a black car crossed him at high speed near ATM CRPF Camp Hallomajra. Shishan approached the car, and told the car driver to drive properly. On this, the car driver stopped his vehicle and blocked the way of his motorcycle.

Six young boys came out of the car holding baseball sticks in their hands. They all started beating him without any reason and damaged his motorcycle while one of them snatched his purse containing cash of Rs 560, and other documents of his motorcycle and sped away. Later, the police had arrested five accused in the case. After police remand, the accused were sent to judicial custody at Burail jail on November 21.