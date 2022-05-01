Chandigarh: Bulldozers, 2000 cops to move into Colony No 4 today

Colony number 4 is set to be demolished on Sunday in the presence of 10 executive magistrates and almost 2,000 police personnel. The administration has also imposed Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting the assembly of people carrying sticks and weapons within 500 metres of colony number 4 during the demolition drive.

Meanwhile, a camp was organised at Maloya Housing Complex to complete the formalities, documentation and handover of possession of the Saturday. All the successful 290 applicants are advised to attend the camp with their following documents etc.

On the basis of a biometric survey of the colony carried out by the estate office, a list of 658 residents of the said colony was sent to the Chandigarh Housing Board. Thereafter a camp was organised in the office premises of the SDM(East) Chandigarh for provisional allotment of flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme at Maloya Housing Complex. About 299 residents came up for registration and submission of applications at the campsite.