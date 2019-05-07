Chandigarh: Builders in civic bodies, residents at a loss

EVEN THOUGH Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Dr Dharmvira Gandhi is making unscrupulous builders a campaign issue, the reality is that builders dominate the civic bodies of both Zirakpur and Derabassi, the two satellite towns of Chandigarh, making it difficult for the aggrieved residents to find a solution to their issues.

Advertising

The Municipal Council (MC) of Zirakpur, which has emerged as a town with the maximum number of housing projects on the periphery, has 31 councillors of whom seven are builders. They include Yadvinder Sharma and Dharminder Sharma, brothers of Derabassi MLA N K Sharma, a well-known builder himself. Nachattar Singh, vice-president of the MC, is also a builder.

Manoj Das, a Zirakpur resident, spoke for many when he said, “Whenever residents have any issue with their builders, they approach the MC, but when the MC is dominated by builders, who is there to listen to our complaints?’’

‘’There must be some parameters for contesting the civic body elections so that builders and other influential people do not take over the civic bodies,’’ Das added.

Advertising

Karan Bedi, president of the VIP Road Federation, a residents’ welfare association, said there are many issues that lie unresolved as the civic bodies are dominated by builders.

“Whenever we lodge any complaint with the civic body, nobody pays any heed to it. A common man who has spent his life’s earnings to buy a house has to suffer. It should not merely be a poll issue, there should be a concrete solution too,’’ he added.

Residents of many housing projects at Zirakpur and Derabassi face problems such as shortage of water, absence of sewage treatment plants (STPs), poor road infrastructure, lack of parking space and stormwater drains.

‘’These are major issues. People first inform their RWA, which takes up the issue with the builder, and in case the latter does not resolve the issue, the matter is brought to the notice of the area councillor, so that he raises the issue in House meetings, but the dice is heavily loaded against the residents here,” Bedi said.

In Derabassi too, four out of the 19 councillors, including the MC president, are builders. Derabassi has seen a phenomenal growth in the last few years with a slew of housing projects.

Derabassi MLA N K Sharma, a well-known developer with big projects at Zirakpur and Derabassi, was not available for comment. SAD candidate from Patiala parliamentary Surjeet Singh Rakhra told Newsline that he will visit both the towns and raise this issue.