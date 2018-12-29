Chandigarh: Builder, father killed as tipper truck hits car near Banur

CITY-BASED BUILDER and his father were killed in a road accident near Banur. The accident happened on late Thursday evening when a tipper truck hit the car in which the victims were travelling. The truck driver managed to flee. Police booked an unidentified person.

According to the police, the victims were identified as Gurwinder Bir Singh, 48, and his father Baldev Singh, 74, both residents of Phase 3B2. Gurwinder Bir and his father went for personal work to Ambala. The accident had occurred around 8 pm.

The post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted at the Derabassi civil hospital on Saturday evening and the bodies were handed over to the family, following which the cremation was carried out at Shahi Majra cremation ground.

Gurwinder Bir Singh who had done his engineering from Punjab Engineering College was the managing partner at Galaxy Developer, a real estate company. He is survived by a 17-year-old daughter and wife. The investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishan Ram, said that the accident had happened near Golden Oak marriage palace at Banur. He added that both the victims were coming from Ambala side towards Mohali. When they reached near the palace, their car collided head-on with a tipper truck, which was going towards Zirakpur.

ASI Krishan Ram said that both the vehicles were damaged and the victims were taken out by some passers-by after struggling for around half an hour. Both the victims were taken to the Derabassi civil hospital in an ambulance but they were declared dead by doctors. “The tipper driver managed to flee. We booked an unidentified person and would soon arrest the accused,” ASI Krishan Kumar added.