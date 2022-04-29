Chandigarh: BTech student’s body found hanging in room, cops say suicide

A 20-year-old BTech student was found hanging in his hostel room in the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) on Thursday. He was identified as Suneet Singh, a 3rd-year electrical engineering student.

Suneet was a native of village Shahro in district Doda of Jammu. Police said they did not find any suicide note in the room.

Sources said, “Suneet Singh and his roommate had returned to the hostel from a home essential grocery store after purchasing packets of chips around 2.30 am. He insisted on sleeping in the old hostel instead of the new hostel. The victim’s roommate found the body at around 7.20 am when he forcefully opened the door after he did not receive any response from Suneet after knocking on his door. He raised an alarm and called the hostel warden and other students. Police came to know about the incident around 8.30 am.”

A forensic team was called on the spot. The team inspected the room. “The victim’s father passed away a long time back. His mother got a job in Jammu. Even though no suicide note was found in the room, the preliminary investigation suggested no foul play behind the death. The victim ended his life by hanging himself. The postmortem examination of the body will be done tomorrow”, a police officer said. A Daily Diary Register (DDR) was filed at Sector 26 police station.