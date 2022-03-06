Chandigarh: BTech graduate arrested for snatching purse

A 25-YEAR old BTech graduate was arrested Friday night for snatching the purse of a 64-year old woman in the Sector 23 market. The purse containing a cell phone was recovered from the possession of the accused, Rahul Kaundal of Kangra.

The incident occurred on February 27 and the victim, Bharti Mahajan, received a fracture in one arm. The victim had gone to the jewellery market in Sector 23. On her way back, Rahul came from the rear and snatched her purse. The victim fell to the ground while chasing him. She was rushed to GMSH-16 and her x-ray examination revealed a fracture. A case had been registered at Sector 17 police station.

Police said Rahul had recently completed his B.tech and had come to Chandigarh to meet his father, who is an ASI with ITBP. “The accused is a drug addict. He snatched the purse to get the money to buy drugs. The incident was caught in a CCTV camera installed near the market. He sold the victim’s cell phone in a second-hand cell phone store. When the buyer activated the cell phone, the police received an alert. Later, we tracked the suspect,” Inspector Om Parkash, station house officer Sector 17 police station, said.