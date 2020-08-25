Chandigarh: Brothers held after teen dies in brawl over ‘matchbox’

Police said the accused will be produced in the district court, Sector 43, Tuesday. (Representational image)

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly murdering an 18-year-old boy following an argument over a matchbox at a shop in Colony no. 4 of Phase-1, Industrial Area, Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Maloya. The accused were identified Vikas and Akash. They are residents of the same colony. One of their accomplices is absconding.

Sandeep is survived by his parents and two other siblings. Police said Sandeep along with his parents had come to the colony to visit their relatives. The incident took place when Sandeep was standing at a roadside vend and three assailants arrived and purchased bidis. Police said the shopkeeper urged the three men to return his matchbox and Sandeep supported the shopkeeper. It led to an argument and Sandeep was stabbed 4-5 times.

Sandeep was rushed to GMCH-32 but succumbed to his injuries. Police said one of the assailants was nabbed minutes after the brawl by local residents. “The identity of the third assailant has been established. He will be arrested shortly,” a police officer said.

Police said the accused will be produced in the district court, Sector 43, Tuesday. Jugnoo, Sandeep’s father, said, “I was sitting at our relatives’ home when a man came running and informed me about the brawl. I rushed to the spot and found my son lying in a pool of blood.”

The family blamed hospital authorities and cops from PS Industrial Area, alleging that the latter forced them to take Sandeep’s body home after sunset on Monday.

