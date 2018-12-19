Chandigarh: Brother of gangster, who jumped off hotel, wanted in 6 cases

THE ELDER brother of gangster Harjot Singh Cheema, who jumped from his hotel room on Monday and is in the ICU of GMCH-32, is also wanted in half a dozen cases of attempt to murder, rioting and Arms Act in Punjab and Ganganagar, a Punjab Police officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

Advertising

Amarbir Singh Cheema Lally, the brother, is a proclaimed offender in two of six cases for which he is wanted. The SHO of Kabirpur police station in Kapurthala, S-I Chanan Singh, said, “Cases against Amarbir Singh are registered at Kabirpur police station in Kapurthala and in Ganganagar. He is absconding in all six cases and was declared proclaimed offender (PO) in two of cases in November 2017. We are trying to ascertain either Amarbir Singh accompanied Harjot Singh in Chandigarh last week or not. We have shared the picture of Amarbir Singh with Chandigarh Police.”

Their family owns land at Bussowal village in Kapurthala district. Harjot Singh Cheema, also known as Harry Cheema, graduated from DAV College, Jalandhar, in 2011. He had bought a second-hand Range Rover in 2016 from a Delhi dealer for Rs 30 lakh.

On Tuesday, he was shifted from the emergency ward of GMCH-32 to the ICU and was put on ventilator. Doctors informed his family members who came here on Tuesday that there is blood clotting in both his lungs and that the next 15 hours are critical for him.

Advertising

He has fractures in both legs and spinal injuries from his jump from first floor room in Hotel Lemon Tree following rape allegations by a woman.

Cheema’s parents visited him at the hosptial. They were accompanied by advocate Vikram Satnam Anand.

“We had not been in touch with Harjot for over two years. Yesterday evening, we received information from Kapurthala police that he was seriously injured and admitted to GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. I am not in a position to say anything more,” said Rupinder Singh, declining to comment about his elder son Amarbir.

Rape accused Harjot Singh remanded in judicial custody

Rape accused Harjot Singh Cheema has been sent to judicial custody by a duty magistrate, who visited him at GMCH-32, and allowed him to be admitted to the hospital as he is not physically fit. Harjot Singh is now officially in the custody of Burail jail, which deployed three armed personnel at ICU Ward, GMCH-32.

“Although we wanted to question Harjot Singh to ask him why his Aadhaar card names him as Amar Randhawa and shows him as a resident of Rampur in UP, his medical condition is not up to it. We preferred to send him to judicial custody,” a Chandigarh Police officer said.

Advocate Vikram Satnam Anand said, “Harjot Singh is on ventilator. Doctors informed us that there is blood clotting in his both lungs and next 15 hours are very critical for him.” The accused was operating a Facebook account in the name of Rajbeer.