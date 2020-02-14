Chandigarh bribery case: Complainant says cops threatening him, court asks DGP to take action

Chandigarh bribery case, Chandigarh police bribery case, chandigarh police, chandigarh news Chandigarh bribery case, Chandigarh police bribery case, chandigarh police, chandigarh news

More than a year after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not nominate Chandigarh Police Inspector Jaswinder Kaur as an accused in a bribery case, complainant Prem Singh Bisht, said in the CBI court Thursday that some police officers had threatened that “he and his partner will be implicated in a false NDPS case.”

The special CBI Court of Dr Sushil Kumar Garg has forwarded the application and statement of the complainant to the Director General of Police (DGP), Chandigarh, to look into the matter and take necessary action.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on March 5.

The case pertains to October 2017, when Prem Bisht had alleged that Sub-Inspector Mohan Singh, who was the investigating officer in an attempt to murder case, was demanding Rs 9 lakh to drop the names of three of his employees from the FIR.

Bisht had alleged that Inspector Jaswinder Kaur had directed him to fulfill the demand of SI Mohan Singh otherwise, the complainant and his employees will be harassed and his employees will be chargesheeted in the case. Bisht made a complaint to the CBI and then the central agency officials held Mohan Singh while accepting bribe of Rs 2 lakh from Prem Singh Bisht, from the market of Sector 31. However, later in the chargesheet filed in August 2018, the CBI did not make Kaur an accused in the case, but referred for initiating RDA (Regular Departmental Action) for major penalty against Jaswinder Kaur.

Bisht however moved an application in the CBI Court, pleading to make Kaur an accused in the case and trial proceedings shall be initiated against her. Bisht had then been summoned by the CBI court for recording his statements in the case.

On Thursday, when Bisht was to appear in court, a counsel on behalf of him appeared in the court and submitted that they wanted to withdraw the application filed under section 319 CrPC, which was to make Jaswinder Kaur an accused in the case. Bisht was then called in the court, where he stated that he was being pressurised for withdrawing the application and to not to make statements further in Court.

But, when asked by the court, what he wanted to do, he persuaded with his application. “I do not want to withdraw my application filed under section 319 Cr.P.C against Jaswinder Kaur SHO. I was continuously forced and pressurised to withdraw the said application through some police officials on behalf of Kaur to whom I can identify if they come in front of me…They as well as police officials of the area falls within the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector 31, Chandigarh threatened me to implicate me and my business partner namely Samkarsh Kumar in some false cases of NDPS which includes Buprenorphine injections and Heroin… Kaur is pressurising me through those police officials because she had demanded bribe money from me in a meeting held between me and Kaur when I was taken to her by accused Mohan Singh who is now facing trial,” he said. After recording the statements of Bisht, the court in its order forwarded the statement copy and written complaint to the DGP, Chandigarh for taking necessary action.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, now SHO PS Manimajra, said, “I dont know anything about it, and I have no time to talk to other policemen about it”.

