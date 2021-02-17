ASI accused in bribery case: SHO’s role under scanner, ‘financer paid him bribe’

Following the arrest of ASI Harbhajan Singh for accepting bribe, the role of Sector 34 Police Station SHO is under the scanner, as the complainant in the case has reported to the CBI that the ASI had forced him to pay a total bribe of Rs 17,000– claiming that the owners of Mittal Financer were close to the SHO and gave him substantial bribe every month.

ASI Harbhajan Singh was arrested near Nirman Cinema in Sector 32 by the CBI, as he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an an employee with India Air Force (IAF) Dharmpal, on Monday. Dharmpal is an employee at 3BRD Hallomajra and resides at Lalru.

Accused ASI Harbhajan Singh was remanded to one-day police custody Tuesday.

In the FIR lodged at CBI zonal headquarters, Sector 30, complainant Dharmpal alleged, “ASI Harbhajan told him that Mittal Financer had lodged a complaint against me (Dharampal) and the SHO was asserting pressure on him to register an FIR against me (Dharampal), as Mittal Financer’s owners are well known to the SHO and they give huge bribe to the police personnel at the police station every month.”

The complaint further told the police, “As Mittal Financer is well known to SHO, ASI Harbhajan Singh could do something to save me. Further, the suspect officer ASI Harbhajan Singh said that the SHO is demanding Rs 20,000, and only after paying him the amount, would he be able to save me from the criminal case. Furthermore, the ASI told me that I have to give Rs 50,000 to Mittal Financer, or else I must be ready for dire consequences.”

According to the CBI, Dharmpal had taken a loan of Rs 3,20,000 at the rate of 5 per cent interest from Mittal Financer, Sector 32, in 2018. Till October, 2020, Dharampal had paid Rs 4,64,000 in 29 installments of Rs 16,000.

Sources said Dharmpal stopped paying the installments as Mittal Financer stopped issuing him the receipts of the payments. The contents of the complaint of Dharmpal was verified by CBI Sub Inspector (SI) Vikas.

Sources in the CBI said, “Bribe accused ASI Harbhajan Singh claimed during questioning that a complaint against Dharmpal was received at Sector 34 police station four months back. We are in the process to verify his claims. The role of SHO is also being verified.”

The CBI also produced the transcript of a recorded conversation between ASI Harbhajan Singh and complainant Dharmpal, suggesting the demand of bribe on part of the former. The transcript was produced in the court of the special CBI Judge.

No complaint in police station, not aware about FIR contents: SHO

SHO PS 34 Inspector Rajiv Kumar said, “A team visited PS 34 Monday. They checked the record of the last one year. They did not find any of the complaints moved by Mittal Financer against Dharmpal. Moreover, I joined PS 34 just two months back in December, 2020. I am not aware about the contents of the FIR registered by CBI. I was informed about the allegations against me. I will respond positively on whatever CBI will require from me.” ASI Harbhajan Singh was posted at PS 34 for the last one year. Earlier, he was posted in the PCR wing of the Chandigarh Police. Sources said suspension orders against the ASI were issued.