What’s on Chandigarh: Breast cancer trust’s fundraiser to feature women-centric play

What: The stage is set for Rani Breast Cancer Trust’s fundraiser which will feature Juhi Babbar Soni’s theatre production With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara. Written and directed by Juhi, it is inspired by a character conceived by noted theatre actor Nadira Zaheer Babbar. Saiyaara, played by Juhi herself, is passionate, urban, and undaunted. Through the eyes of a modern Indian woman, Saiyaara dares to dream. Her sweet and spicy take on men, marketing, and more is interestingly conveyed in a conversational approach with the gallery, making the audience a part of the performance.

Bittu Sandhu set up Rani Breast Cancer Trust in 2007 after she lost her sister, Rani, to breast cancer and the trust works towards creating awareness about cancer, reaching out to women in urban and rural areas through seminars in schools and colleges, walkathons, and informal meetings and organising camps for free mammography and pap smears and supporting poor patients in need of treatment. “Due to Covid, we could not organise our annual fundraiser for more than two years. And this year, we decided to take a new turn, and instead of a music concert by well-known Bollywood and Punjabi singers, we have decided to invite Juhi Babbar Soni and her Ekjute Theatre Group to Chandigarh. Personally, I love music and theatre and I hope the audience will appreciate our new effort,” says Sandhu.

Guided by hope and positivity to contribute towards the health of women, Sandhu says this personal journey gives her the inspiration to look at life with new vigour, despite all odds.

“We must carry on, and in memory of my son and as a gift to him, the Trust has taken a new initiative, ‘Never Say Die’, a project which will contribute towards heart surgeries for those in the age group of 25 to 35, who cannot afford treatment. We started the project on September 9 and the trust’s first surgery was performed at Max, giving a young girl a new lease on life and a healthy future. We have simply extended the scope of our work and are now doing a joint project with Pritika Industries to design a dignity kit for women. The project is focused on women’s hygiene, and we will be distributing these kits across Tricity, Punjab, and Haryana, apart from the ongoing camps for screening for breast and cervical cancer. Our fundraisers help us to extend more support to those who need it the most,” says Sandhu.

When and where: Sunday, December 18, Tagore Theatre. Entry to the auditorium will open at 5.45 pm and close at 6.15 pm for the show to begin on time.

For passes, contact 9876333304 and 7009826874.