Chandigarh breaks five-year record with 883 mm rain this monsoon

Vehicles negotiate a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Vehicles negotiate a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

With an overall 78 mm rainfall in Chandigarh on Saturday, the city, during the ongoing monsoon, broke the record of maximum rain in the past five years. The local meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday too in the Tricity. The maximum temperature on Saturday also came down by nine degrees in Chandigarh as compared to Friday.

According to the data provided by the local Meteorological department, the city has received a total of 883 mm rainfall till Saturday afternoon since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1. There are seven days remaining in the ongoing monsoon.

The roads in the city were inundated on Saturday as rain continued for most part of the day. While the rain recorded till 8.30 am was 16 mm, it rose to 62 mm till 5.30 pm. Chandigarh had received a total of 752.8 mm rainfall last year between June and September – the four months, which on an average witness 49 rainy days.

According to an official data, Chandigarh had received 841.7 mm rainfall in 2013 and 635.8 mm in 2014. In 2015, the rainfall was 572.8 mm. The monsoon rainfall had been lowest in 2016 at 496.4 mm in the last five years.

The rainfall, in contrast, has been lower in Panchkula. According to the data provided by the Meteorological department, the city has so far recorded 451.8 mm rainfall since June. However, officials maintain that certain areas in Panchkula may have recorded higher amount of rainfall as compared to the place where the recording has been taken.

Meanwhile, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a widespread rainfall on Sunday and Monday in the city and Punjab and Haryana. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue in the region during the next two days, the

IMD said in its special monsoon weather bulletin.

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh was seven notches below normal on Saturday at 26.2 degrees Celsuis. The day temperature on Sunday has been predicted to remain around 25 degrees Celsuis. The night temperature has also gone down to around 21-22 degrees Celsuis due to the rainfall.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App