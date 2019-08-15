Chandigarh: Bravery award today for man who saved two lives

Today, on the occasion of Independence Day, Satbir Singh, PA to Haryana Chief Minister’s Media Advisor Rajiv Jain, will be honoured by the Chandigarh administration for an act of bravery.

Singh had saved the lives of a couple by rushing them to the hospital on finding out that both of them had consumed poison at the Sukhna Lake in June.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said he had gone to the lake with his friends for a walk when he saw a crowd gathered around the couple.

“They had consumed poison and people were either making videos or just watching them. There were one or two who were offering them water. As the PCR was taking time to reach the spot, I decided to just rush them to the hospital in a private vehicle,” Singh said.

He rushed them to the Government Multi Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, but the hospital allegedly denied them admission. “Till then, the PCR also came and we rushed the couple in the PCR to PGI Emergency, where they were treated,” he said.

As many as 21 people will be awarded with commendation certifications on Thursday.

Other than Satbir Singh, Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Manimajra will be awarded in the field of sports. R L Chugh, excise and taxation officer, will be awarded in the category of meritorious services.

Under the category of meritorious services, Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma working as superintendent in the office of UT Secretariat Chandigarh, Dr Upanderajeet Singh Gill, assistant director malaria cum state surveillance officer in the office of director health services Chandigarh, Rohit Kumar Saini, forester in the office of forests and wildlife Chandigarh, Amarjeet Singh, leading fireman in the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, Rajinder Singh, senior architect in the office of the chief architect, urban planning department, Chandigarh administration, Nazil, assistant professor in the office of GRIIDm, Sector 31, Chandigarh and Satvinder Singh, sub-inspector in the office of the director general of police UT, are also being awarded.