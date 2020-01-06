Chandigarh: Brain-dead man’s organs give fresh lease of life to 5 patients

35-year-old brain-dead Satish Kumar from Kurukshetra donated his organs at PGIMER. 35-year-old brain-dead Satish Kumar from Kurukshetra donated his organs at PGIMER.

FIVE PATIENTS got a new lease of life as the family of 35-year-old brain-dead Satish Kumar from Kurukshetra donated his organs at PGIMER.

On December 31, Satish from Karanni village in Kurukshetra district was admitted to PGIMER after suffering fatal head injuries due to a two-wheeler accident while trying to save a stray dog. He was declared brain-dead by a panel of doctors on January 2.

It was then the transplant coordinators at PGIMER counselled the victim’s family who consented to donate all the vital organs of the deceased. Following the family’s decision, the doctors tested the organs and found liver, kidneys, pancreas and corneas perfectly healthy and in a condition to donate, which on transplantation, gave a second lease of life to three terminally ill organ-failure patients and restored the sight of two corneal blind patients.

“The donor family’s spirit of giving has touched everyone as they not only braved their gravest loss but also transcended social taboo and stigma to bring a ray of hope to three terminally ill organ-failure patients and two corneal blind patients,” stated Prof Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO, PGIMER.

Sunita Devi, wife of donor Satish, said, “While the whole world was welcoming New Year on December 31, we were fervently praying for the recovery of my husband. But my husband’s condition rapidly deteriorated and his chances of survival seemed abysmally low. Finally, he lost his battle with life after two days and was declared brain-dead.”

“The staff at PGIMER talked to us about organ donation. They convinced us that it was a noble deed. We were told that it could save several lives. The idea of having a chance to save someone else’s life appealed to us even though we didn’t want to take my husband off life support,” Sunita said.

Phool Singh, the father of Satish, said, “It was very painful to let him go. My son has left us in his prime. There cannot be anything more tragic. My heart cries when I see my young grandchildren. They are too small. But with organ donation, someone else’s dear ones are alive today. My son was a very caring and giving person and even in death, he remained true to his nature.”

The family member of a liver recipient who underwent liver transplant surgery here at PGIMER said, “We had almost given up completely until January 3 when the life-saving call came declaring that there’s a possibility that there may be a liver for you today. We couldn’t believe it. It felt like a miracle, like we were in a dream. We feel so very lucky and blessed.

We have received from a total stranger the most important gift of all, the gift of life, for our dear one.”

Equally indebted were the families of two recipients of kidneys and pancreas. “This gift is something we couldn’t buy or make. It’s just that — a gift of life. We could not have been luckier,” the families said in unison.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App