Chandigarh: Bouncer held for stealing music systems of 50 cars

The accused in police custody on Thursday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) The accused in police custody on Thursday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A BOUNCER, 33-year-old Balwinder Singh alias Kalka of Khuda Alisher village, was arrested for stealing music systems, accessories, speakers from at least 50 cars from different parts of Chandigarh and Mohali on Wednesday night. He was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in three days’ police custody.

The accused Balwinder Singh, alias Kala, had also tried his hand in modelling three years ago but failed to establish himself. Police said Balwinder started committing crimes, including consumption of drugs. He was also arrested for peddling drugs by Mohali police in March 2017 and 20 gms of heroin were recovered from him. Inspector Ranjeet Singh, SHO of Manimajra PS, said, “Balwinder Singh was arrested during naka near RIMT school Manimajra on Wednesdat night. The car of accused CH 01 BJ 1953 Honda city also taken in the possession which front side no was tempered by black tap. During the course of further investigation the accused disclosed about his other thefts in the area of Chandigarh and Mohali.”

Police sources said Virender Kumar of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, reported to the police that on June 24, he had parked his car at the Shivalik Parking near his home and next morning, he found his car’s amplifier, Rs 100-150 coins and some documents stolen. Such types of theft were also committed in other vehicles. Regarding the theft, a team, led by Manimajra SHO Inspector Ranjit Singh along with other officials had been constituted under the supervision of DSP Satish Kumar.

