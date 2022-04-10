New In the City: Get booked

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters and Bahrisons Booksellers LLP, pioneers of specialty coffee and book culture in India, respectively, have launched their first café-cum-bookstore in Sector-8, Chandigarh. Incidentally, this collaboration marks the entry of both the brands in Chandigarh. The brand-new outlet, spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft, will be home to an extensive dine-in menu, a wide range of beverages, home-brewing equipment and a comprehensive book collection for all age groups.

Visitors will be able to choose from several hot and cold brews and a range of food choices at the outlet. The store will also house a diverse collection of books on design, architecture, art, fashion, travel, and luxury, as well as classics.

Bahrisons said in a press release that customers will be able to browse through bestselling fiction from around the world, along with non-fiction like history, politics, biographies, Indian and world affairs. There will also be a dedicated section for children’s and young adult literature.

When asked about their foray into Chandigarh, Anuj Bahri, owner of Bahrisons Booksellers LLP, said, “I am overjoyed to bring our humble collection of literature and learning to this beautiful city. Our longstanding partnership with Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters is a reflection of India’s love for coffee and books, and we are very excited to bring this experience to Chandigarh. This café-cum-bookstore is a perfect spot for the creative community of the city and with our varied book collection, I hope we can enrich the shelves of personal libraries across the city.”