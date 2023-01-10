Book Nook: Writer-educator Manju Jaidka’s anthology captures ‘shades of human emotions and life’s realities’

From Dr Manju Jaidka’s anthology of 12 short stories to two books on discovering oneself and one’s purpose in life, there was a lot in store for book lovers in Chandigarh this week.

‘An author must undo the lies and create a voice’

Writer-educator Dr Manju Jaidka’s latest collection of short stories, ‘When Cato Played Cupid’, was released this week. In conversation with senior journalist Vipin Pubby, Jaidka talked about the anthology comprising 12 short stories. “These capture shades of human emotions and life’s realities and the writer has the responsibility to unveil stories of human deprivation and injustice. There are stories inspired by real-life incidents like that of 12 migrant labourers losing their lives just a few distances away from their home village, as also some light-hearted narratives like the title story of a dog named Cato, ‘When Cato Played Cupid’,” Jaidka said. Jaidka says she has a number of stories within her that emerge out of her work schedules and interactions, and at some stage, they precipitate into a poem, play, short story, or novel.

Discover your authentic self

Author, coach, and keynote speaker Jasrin Singh’s first book – ‘Blueprint of the Authentic You – A roadmap for self-esteem, well-being, and success’ aims to help the reader understand that our primary responsibility is to discover our own unique blueprint, and then make the best use of it. The ultimate joy, says Singh, comes from serving the world, by expressing our own authentic selves, and putting to good use our personal values and strengths. On the inspiration behind the book, Jasrin Singh, the author, said, “For years, I wanted to write a book and give people something to be inspired by and something meaningful that they could apply to their own lives and personal development.” The book serves as a handbook for people who want to live a life of true freedom – breaking free from conditioning and limiting beliefs, conditioning that prevents our true potential from blossoming.

Cover of book ‘Blueprint of the Authentic You’. (Express/sourced) Cover of book ‘Blueprint of the Authentic You’. (Express/sourced)

‘Master your thoughts for success in life’

US-based leadership coach Hitendra Wadhwa was in Chandigarh to speak about his book, ‘Inner Mastery, Outer Impact: How Your Five Core Energies Hold the Key to Success’. The five core energies, Wadhwa revealed, are purpose, wisdom, growth, love, and self-realisation. He advised people to find their purpose in life through self-exploration and living with utmost intellectual humility, by enjoying and celebrating the joys and successes of others.