Book Nook: How a school-going squash champ penned a #1 fantasy thriller

Khushi Sharma, 17, a Class XII student of non-medical at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, caught public attention last year with her elaborate research on Coronavirus, mathematically working on modeling and forecasting disease progression and sharing through her blog. And this year, she’s come out with her debut novel ‘The Missing Prophecy – Rise of the Blue Phoenix’.

As the world was grappling with the pandemic, Khushi Sharma, a two-time national medallist in squash and dragonboating, took to writing her sci-fi thriller, which is currently #1 on Amazon hot releases. Let’s find out more about the book from the author.

Khushi, what’s your book about?

The book is a thriller created in a universe with different planets inhabited by extraordinary beings who traverse space as quickly as we travel in airplanes. Their power source lies in their ability to harness their inner energies, which come from controlling different elements. Ember Hart, the lead protagonist, is the Fire Elementalist.

After three centuries of desperation and wandering from planet to planet, Ember Hart, the lead protagonist, is searching for the prophecy to find a way to bring back Niklaus, her soulmate, while conspiracies to overpower her native planet Solaris, are being orchestrated by the evil Thagroz.

The plot contains elements of conspiracy, action and suspense, and this keeps the reader’s excitement on high and keeps them engaged & involved. The readers will find it challenging to leave the book without completing the story (she laughs).

How do you feel about writing a book at the age of 17?



It feels incredible and sometimes almost unreal. I must have read hundreds of books. At that time, I recall thinking, how can someone even write so many words and create such intricate and well-thought-out plots but here we are today with a gripping story of over 75,000 words.

What made you write it?



Challenging times provide the best stimuli for creativity. I have always been an active sportsperson. Soon after my tenth-grade examinations, in march 2020, When squash courts closed, I was baffled. I have a knack for composing poetry. So one day, I came up with a poem, which went ‘One controls fire, the other controls soul, To save the world, each must play their role.’

It is also the prophecy of the Fated in the book, and the inspiration just came to me. To be honest, I never thought that the tiny spark of inspiration was capable of evolving into a riveting piece of fiction. When I reached the 16th or the 17th chapter, I was surprised at how much I had written.

How long did it take you to finish it?



I started writing soon after my tenth grade CBSE examinations. However, my academic load as a science student took precedence in due course, and I had to put my writing spree on the backburner. I was short of abandoning it altogether when Suhani, my younger sister, came upon this document titled ‘The Book’ and urged me to finish it and give it an ending. At that time, I had just finished my 11th-grade exams, but non-medical students have no respite. (she laughs) So my parents gave me a deadline of two days to finish the book. I took up the challenge and wrote some 9000 words in a couple of days.

Who is your favorite character in the book?



I have two favorite characters. One is Ember Hart, the female protagonist, and the other one is Iris. They both embody strength, courage, determination, and both have sharp minds. What I specifically love about Ember is how single-minded and driven she is. I believe Iris is more vital than Ember as strength isn’t always physical. When Ember lost her Fated during the great war, Iris also lost her beloved brother. But unlike Ember, who went into a killing rampage, Iris steeled herself and left her home planet in search of the bloodthirsty Ember in the hope to bring her back and stop her from creating havoc in the Universe.

Can we expect a sequel?



The book is getting wonderful responses and reviews and demand for a sequel. Possibly, a spark of inspiration should come my way (she laughs)