Chandigarh: Book giving day celebrated

Centre for Social Work, Panjab University, marked the “International Book Giving Day” on February 14 by distributing books and stationary items to the underprivileged children living in the construction sites in Chandigarh.

The program was initiated by Babita and Jashanjot Brar, Research Scholars at the centre. The team of trainees of MSW 2nd year also participated in the distribution program.

The children were given books and made aware of the significance of International Books Giving Day. The scholars also urged the children to study hard and use the ladder of education to get out of poverty.

National pharmacy training programme

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, inaugurated a one-week long (February 14 to 19) web faculty training school under the initiative of UGC Networking Resource Centre (UGC-NRC), on “Emerging Trends and Alternatives in Pharmacological Research” for pharma faculty and researchers across the country.

A total of 147 participants were selected among over 172 applicants for training, hailing from colleges/universities, representing 20 different states of India and two from abroad. The course intends to apprise and train young researchers about emerging tools, techniques and various alternatives to animals in pharmacological research.