Chandigarh bonds over food, art and culture at Motojojo

Written by Nagina Bains

Advertising

Loban filling up your senses, a few dim lights casting its spell and motley group of music and poetry lovers – Chandigarh on Saturday experienced one-of-its-kind gig, Motojojo. A platform that brings together travelers, musicians, poets and storytellers, Motojojo gathering is an intimate community event where upcoming artists perform in unique spaces to an audience who love art and travel.

On Saturday, band ‘Zero Glass’ mesmerised the 30-strong audience in the city with their unplugged numbers. It was followed by a recital by poet Parneet Kaur, a student of PU. The heartfelt lines: “Shaant rehkar yunhi dilon se baatein karna, uss chaand se sikho…”, drew several rounds of accolades from students, academicians, homemakers and doctors, who had signed up for the event. The event concluded with a tearjerker storytelling by Arvind, a student, on kleptomania.

“The whole idea behind such gatherings is to allow people bond over food, art and culture. The platform creates a small world in the three hours of the gatherings. Imagine 40 people bringing in 40 different dishes and everyone sharing them,” Mrinal, a local representative of Motojojo, said.

Advertising

He added the idea behind such events at “undisclosed locations” was to encourage the audience to know the unknown through our gatherings and travel events.

Motojojo was founded by Sunny Awasthi, an entrepreneur, and Bryan Ernest, a musician, who had come together to form the platform for their shared passion of travelling. “We believe that art and travel go hand-in-hand. We are completing 100 gatherings this month around India and have been in Chandigarh regularly and are loving it,” Sunny said.