Another bomb threat email targets Sector 17 ISBT, Passport Seva Kendra, main passport office

Another bomb threat email was received by the Chandigarh authorities, warning 12 toxic gas bombs would be detonated at the Sector 17 Inter-State Bus Terminus, the Passport Seva Kendra in Sector 34, and the main passport office in the Industrial Area.
According to police officials, the threatening email was received on the passport office’s official email ID at 11.46 pm on Sunday, March 1. The message was sent from an ID identified as “Arna Ashwinshekhar”. The matter came to light on Monday morning after the staff opened the office, following which the police were alerted at 12.02 pm.
Police teams immediately swung into action and, as a precautionary measure, evacuated the Passport Seva Kendra in Sector 34 as well as the main passport office in the Industrial Area. Simultaneously, a comprehensive search operation was launched at the Sector 17 Bus Stand with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and forensic experts.
The search operation continued for nearly one and a half hours. However, no explosive device or suspicious material was found at any of the locations. After the completion of the search, normal functioning at the affected offices resumed around 1.30 pm.
In the subject line, the sender claimed that 12 poisonous gas bomb blasts would take place at the specified sites. The individual identified themselves as Arna Ashwin Shekhar and levelled allegations of molestation and rape against certain persons. The email claimed that the threat was issued due to alleged denial of justice in those matters. It also referred to certain organisations and stated that the proposed action was meant to secure justice and warn against alleged misuse of government authority.
This is not the first such incident. The district court complex of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana Secretariat, High Court have earlier received bomb threats via email on multiple occasions. Besides the courts, several schools in the city have also been targeted with similar threats in the past.
During previous investigations, it was found that bomb threat emails sent to around 30 schools had originated from locations such as the US and Dhaka. Major government buildings, including the Civil Secretariat in Sector 1, Mini-Secretariat in Sector 9, and the Punjab Municipal Building, have also received bomb threat emails, cases of which are still under investigation.
Police officials said those responsible for issuing such threats will be traced and strict action will be taken against them.
