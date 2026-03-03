Another bomb threat email targets Sector 17 ISBT, Passport Seva Kendra, main passport office

Another bomb threat email was received by the Chandigarh authorities, warning 12 toxic gas bombs would be detonated at the Sector 17 Inter-State Bus Terminus, the Passport Seva Kendra in Sector 34, and the main passport office in the Industrial Area.

According to police officials, the threatening email was received on the passport office’s official email ID at 11.46 pm on Sunday, March 1. The message was sent from an ID identified as “Arna Ashwinshekhar”. The matter came to light on Monday morning after the staff opened the office, following which the police were alerted at 12.02 pm.

Police teams immediately swung into action and, as a precautionary measure, evacuated the Passport Seva Kendra in Sector 34 as well as the main passport office in the Industrial Area. Simultaneously, a comprehensive search operation was launched at the Sector 17 Bus Stand with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad, dog squad and forensic experts.