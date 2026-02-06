Chandigarh: bomb threat mail triggers security scare at district court complex

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire court complex. (File photo)

A bomb threat email on Friday once again threw Chandigarh’s district court complex into a security alert, following which Court Superintendent Gurmeet Singh informed police and a call was also made to the emergency 112 helpline. Police said the threatening email was received at around 11.40 am.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire court complex. Three teams of the bomb disposal squad along with a forensic unit were deployed to carry out a search operation.

Police teams conducted an intensive search under the supervision of the DSP (South/West), SHO of Sector 36 police station Jai Prakash, and the in-charge of Police Post-43. After an operation lasting several hours, the bomb disposal squad declared the complex completely safe.