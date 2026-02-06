Chandigarh: bomb threat mail triggers security scare at district court complex

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A bomb threat email on Friday once again threw Chandigarh’s district court complex into a security alert, following which Court Superintendent Gurmeet Singh informed police and a call was also made to the emergency 112 helpline. Police said the threatening email was received at around 11.40 am.
Senior police officers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire court complex. Three teams of the bomb disposal squad along with a forensic unit were deployed to carry out a search operation.
Police teams conducted an intensive search under the supervision of the DSP (South/West), SHO of Sector 36 police station Jai Prakash, and the in-charge of Police Post-43. After an operation lasting several hours, the bomb disposal squad declared the complex completely safe.
A police official said, “No explosive or suspicious material was found during the search, and the situation remained peaceful throughout.”
Police said cybercrime experts are investigating to trace the email ID used to send the threatening email and also the sender’s identity.
Meanwhile, police have tightened the security arrangements at the court complex.
This is not the first such incident. The district court complex of Chandigarh has earlier received bomb threats via email on three occasions. Besides the courts, several schools in the city were also targeted with similar threats in the past.
During previous investigations, it was found that bomb threat emails sent to around 30 schools had originated from locations such as the US, London and Dhaka. Major government buildings, including the Civil Secretariat in Sector 1, Mini Secretariat in Sector 9 and the Punjab Municipal Building also received bomb threat emails, cases of which are still under investigation.
Police said those responsible for issuing such threats will be traced and strict action will be taken against them.
