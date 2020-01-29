Chandigarh: Body of accused’s 6-month-old daughter to be exhumed as cops suspect foul play

Accused Roopa Verma, was arrested on Monday for allegedly choking her son to death with a glove. (File Photo) Accused Roopa Verma, was arrested on Monday for allegedly choking her son to death with a glove. (File Photo)

A day after a 25-year-old woman was arrested for murdering her two-year-old son and hiding his body in a box bed in Sector 45’s Burail village, Chandigarh Police on Tuesday decided to exhume the body of her six-month-old daughter from a graveyard in Sector 25, suspecting foul play in her death as well.

Accused Roopa Verma, was arrested on Monday for allegedly choking her son to death with a glove. She was remanded in two days’ police custody on Tuesday, to ascertain whether she also played a role in the death of her daughter Komal.

A police officer said, “Circumstantial evidence indicates that Komal did not die a natural death. Accused Roopa Verma reportedly confessed her involvement in the murder of her son Divayanshu but is changing her statements on the death of Komal. Her husband Dashrath Verma told us he believed that Roopa had killed their daughter too. The body of Komal will be exhumed with the assistance of forensic experts from CFSL-36 shortly.”

A police team headed by SHO PS 34, Inspector Baldev Kumar, is interrogating the accused. Sources said, “Roopa Verma blamed the strained relations between her and husband Dashrath for her decision to kill her son. So far, we have not found any evidence of

an extra-marital affair on either side.”

Dashrath worked at a shop in Sector 19 as an electrician. The couple is originally from Bihar and got married in 2016. The family has been residing in Burail village for the last three years. Divayanshu was born in 2017. Komal was born last year.

Police said Roopa had disappeared after allegedly murdering her son and dumping his body.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App