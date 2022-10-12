scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Chandigarh: Blow to Congress as councillors join AAP en masse in Dera Bassi

Out of total 19 councillors, AAP now claims to have the support of at least 12 councillors which include the support of three SAD councillors, who had promised Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa their support for the sake of ‘development’ in the city.

The president of Dera Bassi MC, Ranjeet Singh Reddy, had resigned last month following which speculations were rife that the councillors would switch over to AAP. (File/representational))

As many as seven councillors of Congress, one of BJP and one independent councillor of Dera Bassi joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday. The joining of the councillors paved the way for the AAP to call the shots in the municipal council (MC).

Out of total 19 councillors, AAP now claims to have a support of at least 12 councillors which include the support of three SAD councillors, who had promised Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa their support for the sake of 'development' in the city.

AAP needs support of just 11 councillors to stake claim for the post of MC president.

The defection of the councillors is considered a major blow to Congress, which wrested the civic body from SAD last year after a long time.

Congress had 14 councillors before Tuesday’s defection.

The president of Dera Bassi MC, Ranjeet Singh Reddy, had resigned last month following which speculations were rife that the councillors would switch over to AAP.

After Kharar, Dera Bassi is the second civic body in the district where the councillors decided to embrace the ruling party.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:24:32 am
Live Blog

