Chandigarh BJP president’s election on January 17

Front runners for the post are BJP councillor Arun Sood, former councillor Satinder Singh and party leaders Chander Shekhar and Raghuvir Arora. (Representational Image)

Chandigarh BJP President’s election will be held on January 17, for which, nominations will be filed on January 16.

The party’s Chandigarh president election is being conducted following the conclusion of the BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon’s term.

Front runners for the post are BJP councillor Arun Sood, former councillor Satinder Singh and party leaders Chander Shekhar and Raghuvir Arora.

On Monday evening, the name of Arun Sood was doing the rounds for party president, however, party leaders said that the election will be held on January 17, following the new president’s announcement will be made. A BJP minister from the centre will act as an observer for elections.

The proposition of Sood, who is said to be from BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp, had met with opposition from BJP leader Satya Pal Jain and his supporters.

