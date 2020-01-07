Chandigarh: BJP picks Raj Bala Malik for mayor’s post

Raj Bala Malik and other BJP party councillors file nomination at MC Bhawan in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Raj Bala Malik and other BJP party councillors file nomination at MC Bhawan in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

It was a sudden turn of events when after day-long talk of Heera Negi being declared as the BJP’s official candidate, the party announced Raj Bala Malik as the official candidate for the mayor election this time. As the BJP has a majority in the General House and if no cross-voting takes place, Malik is likely to be the next mayor. This time, the seat is reserved for a woman candidate.

Malik was in the Congress initially. She remained as the mayor from Congress in 2012 and later in 2014, she joined the BJP. So, this would be Malik’s second tenure as mayor but first from the BJP.

Since morning, BJP councillors and officers kept whispering Negi’s name as the mayor candidate because of Negi being a seasoned politician and a party loyalist. But in the afternoon, suddenly the situation changed.

At 2.30 pm, the media was invited by the BJP to announce its candidate. Before that, a meeting was convened of all the councillors. The moment it was announced that the mayor candidate would be Malik, there was opposition from Negi’s camp. Negi had been trying really hard for the last two months to get her name cleared. Right from phone calls from Uttarakhand Chief Minister to other Uttarakhand contacts, Negi had used her political contacts.

But Malik had the last laugh. She had used all political contacts from Haryana to convince the high command in Delhi. Sources said that she had requested Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala as well to convince BJP leaders in Delhi.

Thinking that the BJP would be fielding Uttarakhand leader Negi, the Congress then picked their own Uttarakhand woman leader and councillor Gurbax Rawat for the post.

For the post of senior deputy mayor, the BJP fielded Ravi Kant Sharma, who is from city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp, while Jagtar Singh Jagga was fielded for the post of deputy mayor.

Revolt erupted in the BJP when BJP councillor Chanderwati Shukla threatened to file nomination independently as the rebel candidate.

High drama was witnessed at the mayor’s office when the Congress claimed that Shukla was intentionally ‘kidnapped’ inside the rest room of the mayor by several party councillors up to 5 pm till the nomination was to be filed.

Shukla wanted to become the mayor candidate of the party. When party affairs incharge Prabhat Jha was here, Shukla said that she was then promised one seat from the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

“When Kalia as made the mayor, Dalit votes were taken into account but BJP lost from Kalia’s ward in Lok Sabha elections. Most votes were from the belt which had UP votes and still we have not been considered so I will lodge my protest,” Chanderwati Shukla’s husband Pappu Shukla said.

City Congress chief Pardeep Chhabra said that “this is the plight of BJP where people are kidnapped to avoid filing nomination independently, and then they say that we are united”.

Chhabra said women workers of his party too were manhandled by the BJP men when they wanted to get Shukla out of the rest room.

Negi did not repond to phone calls.

Negi was upset with MP Kirron Kher not convincing the high command of her being a better mayor contestant because of her loyalty towards the BJP. However, something that did not go in Negi’s support was her being vocal in critising city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s group’s councillors when she lost the Finance and Contract Committee elections in 2017.

Later, towards the evening, Malik filed her nomination papers, leaving many other councillors within her party with a heartburn.

A mayor holds a one-year term in Chandigarh. A mayor is elected from among the elected representatives in the General House. To become a mayor, a candidate needs 14 votes out of 27. The nine nominated councillors do not have voting rights. One vote is that of MP Kher who is the ex-officio member of the House. Of the 26 elected councillors, the BJP has a majority in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with 20 councillors. There are five Congress councillors while one is from SAD, which is in an alliance with the BJP.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App