scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Chandigarh: BJP MLA’s car set on fire outside MLA Hostel by unidentified miscreants

Panipat (urban) MLA Parmod Vij's SUV was parked outside the MLA hostel. The incident happened around 12.10 am on Wednesday, said a member of the MLA's staff.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
December 29, 2021 3:31:10 pm
MLA Hostel at Sector 3, where most of the Haryana and Punjab MLAs stay, is considered a high-security zone.

BJP MLA Parmod Vij’s car was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants outside the MLA Hostel at Sector 3, Chandigarh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident took place around 12.10 am, said a member of the MLA’s staff. Parmod Vij, the Panipat (urban) MLA, was not present at the hostel at the time of the incident as he had gone to Panchkula, he said.

One suspect wearing black pants, blue jacket and white shoes was seen in visuals captured by the CCTV cameras installed on the hostel premises. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station and an investigation has begun, said the police who believe there were two miscreants behind the act.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

In the CCTV visual, the suspect was seen repeatedly hitting the windshield of the car, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), with a heavy object and later setting its front portion on fire, leading to an explosion.

“The SUV driver Pardeep Kumar had returned to the hostel after dropping MLA Vij in Panchkula. Usually, whenever the MLA comes to Chandigarh, his vehicle is parked at the MLA Hostel. We have lodged a police complaint in the area police station,” said a staff member.

MLA Hostel at Sector 3, where most of the Haryana and Punjab MLAs stay, is considered a high-security zone. The police station in the area is just 100 meters away from the hostel.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta expressed deep concerns after the incident and said it raises questions about the security arrangements at the MLA Hostel.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Dec 29: Latest News