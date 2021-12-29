Chandigarh: BJP MLA’s car set on fire outside MLA Hostel by unidentified miscreants

MLA Hostel at Sector 3, where most of the Haryana and Punjab MLAs stay, is considered a high-security zone.

BJP MLA Parmod Vij’s car was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants outside the MLA Hostel at Sector 3, Chandigarh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The incident took place around 12.10 am, said a member of the MLA’s staff. Parmod Vij, the Panipat (urban) MLA, was not present at the hostel at the time of the incident as he had gone to Panchkula, he said.

Unknown persons set white color SUV of Panipat (urban) BJP MLA, Parmod Vij, on fire at MLA hostel Sector 3, Chandigarh. MLA Hostel is one of the high secure area in the city @iepunjab @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/KDBJZBgN5v — saurabh prashar (@saurabhprashar2) December 29, 2021

One suspect wearing black pants, blue jacket and white shoes was seen in visuals captured by the CCTV cameras installed on the hostel premises. A case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station and an investigation has begun, said the police who believe there were two miscreants behind the act.

In the CCTV visual, the suspect was seen repeatedly hitting the windshield of the car, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), with a heavy object and later setting its front portion on fire, leading to an explosion.

“The SUV driver Pardeep Kumar had returned to the hostel after dropping MLA Vij in Panchkula. Usually, whenever the MLA comes to Chandigarh, his vehicle is parked at the MLA Hostel. We have lodged a police complaint in the area police station,” said a staff member.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta expressed deep concerns after the incident and said it raises questions about the security arrangements at the MLA Hostel.