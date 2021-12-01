Chandigarh: BJP to release list of candidates for civic body election today

The Chandigarh unit of BJP is all set to release the list of party candidates for the upcoming Municipal Corporation election on Wednesday evening, a senior party officer said.

A meeting of senior party leaders, including local unit chief Arun Sood, state BJP president Sanjay Tandon and Chandigarh MC election in-charge, Vinod Tawde, was held at party headquarters, Kamlam, in the morning. Insiders maintained that the three leaders will sit once again at the party headquarters before releasing the names of the candidates.

Sources said, “New faces with strong dedication towards the party will be given a chance. Almost all the names for tickets have been finalised. A few names will be released later. There are rumours about the participation of Arun Sood’s wife in the election. Sood is himself not in favour of this. He did not propose the names of any of his family members. His wife is a government employee.”

City BJP chief Arun Sood said, “The list will be released today around 9 pm.” The last date for filing the nominations is December 4. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 6 and the last date of withdrawal is December 9. The election will be held on December 24. This time, the wards have been increased from 26 to 35. There are about 6,30,311 voters in Chandigarh and the administration has decided to set up 694 polling stations.