Chandigarh: BJP leaders, traders’ body support flyover project

The flyover is the pet project of MP Kirron Kher who had got it approved from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

BJP leaders and those who hold allegiance to MP Kirron Kher had especially come to be part of the public hearing to say that they want a flyover. Some of them even went ahead to say “that city should have three more flyovers” but they lacked a proper justification as to why they required it.

The flyover is the pet project of Kher who had got it approved from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The approvals were smooth enough from the Ministry as well and an amount of Rs 184 crore was to be spent on building this first-ever flyover. The approvals were given despite strong objection from the heritage committee and department of urban planning.

Naveen, a BJP worker who is quite close to Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon and MP Kher and is seen at all BJP functions actively said that he supported having a flyover. However, he did not give a reason why he supported the flyover.

Traders body that has been BJP’s support came and registered that they wanted a flyover in the city. Charanjiv Singh, Chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar mandal who was taken as nominated councillor in the MC during BJP regime said that having a flyover was really important.

Similarly, Sanjeev Vashisht, general secretary of the traders body, said that the roundabout was really chaotic and the flyover was required. A resident Anuj Sehgal also said that he supported the flyover. But he did not specify any reason as to why he supported the flyover.

A member of the market committee, Upinder, too specified that he needed a flyover at the Tribune roundabout but yet again there was no justification why he felt that the flyover was a solution. Those few who supported the flyover were mostly traders body.

Interestingly, Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla also showed an inclination saying that he feels flyover should be there. “ Whatever you may do..you can construct a flyover or anything.we need relief from traffic problem,” he said.

