Chandigarh : BJP leaders demand action against cops for ‘negligence’

CHANDIGARH BJP leaders, along with hundreds of supporters, Sunday took to the streets against the attack on the cars of the party’s leaders by the protesting farmers, in presence of heavy police force at Motor Market, Sector 48, Saturday.

The BJP leaders questioned the efficiency of the Chandigarh Police. BJP leaders organised a symbolic protest march from party office Kamlam, Sector 33, to Governor House. They stopped the march at Sector 33/34 roundabout as the police allowed a delegation of the party to meet UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

Mayor Ravikant Sharma said, “I was in constant touch with SP (UT) and the area SHO. Before coming out from the market, I had called the SP (UT), who was present on the spot, He assured me that everything is normal outside. Hence, we proceeded out of the market and faced the goons under the garb of farmers. Indeed, protesters were present near the market when we came for attending the function, but they were at a distance. However, as we came out after attending the function, protesters came close to us. It shows the negligence of the police personnel. The officers present on the spot did not even order lathicharge when we were attacked with blunt weapons. There should be an accountability on part of the responsible police personnel.”

Sanjay Tandon, co-incharge of Himachal BJP, whose Range Rover was vandalised, said, “How could police allow the protesters to block three gates out of four of Motor Market, Sector 48, with their tractors parked there to obstruct any movement. Only one gate could be used for entry and exit. The incident was a result of police negligence. The police department should identify the personnel responsible for the grave negligence and initiate action against them.”

Sanjay Tandon was inside his Range Rover, exiting from a gate of Motor Market, Sector 48, when protesters attacked and damaged the front and rear side windscreen of his four-wheeler. A delegation of five BJP leaders comprising Sanjay Tandon, Ravikant Sharma, Arun Sood, Rambir Bhatti and Chander Sekhar met UT Adviser Dharam Pal, demanding action against the negligent cops.

They demanded that the police should identify the unsocial elements who have been functioning under the garb of farmers and take strict action against them. The delegation also interacted with SDM Harjit Sandhu.