Chandigarh: BJP leader, couple release seventh edition of their book

(Written by Sumedha Sharma)

BJP Chandigarh unit chief Sanjay Tandon and his wife Priya Tandon released the seventh edition of their book ‘Sunrays for Saturday’ here on Friday.

The book is inspired by the cosmic world and aims to engage readers to comprehend the teachings of Sri Sathya Sai Baba with 52 short inspirational stories, Sanjay said adding that the illustrations are done by Priya Tandon.

“The aim is to make readers view small things in life with intensity,” said Sanjay, who began his literary career along with his wife in 2004.

According to them, the book attempts to answer the question- how does one live in the awareness of divinity? Priya Tandon said the seeds of the book were sown from the inspirational quotes they found in a calendar.

“Soon, Sanjay started emailing one inspirational story to our group, every Sunday,”she said.

“Earlier, mothers and grandmothers used to narrate stories to children. The values hidden in those stories were imbibed by the children in a subtle manner. In this era, let alone parents, even grandparents do not have time to share anything value based with their children. No wonder the values that we as a society were so proud of, are fast depleting,” said Tandon adding that the book is an attempt to right this wrong.