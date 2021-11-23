Chandigarh BJP holds meetings to finalise civic poll strategy

Sources said all the meetings on Monday were held under the supervision of BJP state president, Arun Sood. (File)

The Chandigarh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday convened rounds of organisational meetings to firm up their strategies for the upcoming municipality elections.

The meetings by the BJP came soon after the state Election Commissioner announced that the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections will be conducted on December 24.

Sood, during one of the meetings held in Sector-19 on Monday, asked all the party workers to gear up for the upcoming elections. Along with Sood, BJP state general secretary, Ramveer Bhatti, state secretary, Anoop Gupta, divisional in-charge, Ishaan Malhotra, and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Sood asked all the workers to put their best foot forward to ensure a sweeping victory for the party. “We have to work very hard to ensure victory. We will be distributing booklets to the general public so that people can get complete information about the development works done by the BJP,” Sood said, while addressing the gathering on Monday.