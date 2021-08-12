Chandigarh: BJP councillor ignores Kher’s stance on Metro, says it’s need of the hour

Contrary to what the party’s leader and MP Kirron Kher has been saying on Metro, councillor and BJP Leader Davesh Moudgil in the meeting with UT Adviser said that “Metro is need of the hour’.

Moudgil raised a demand stating that “in public interest related to ward number 22 and other issues of Chandigarh city, metro is important”.

“Metro should be brought in Chandigarh to meet the pending demand for increasing traffic, fuel and environment concerns that have been pending for the last ten years in Chandigarh,” he said.

Councillor Moudgil demanded money from the administration for the first banquet hall of Chandigarh in Sector 47 which cost Rs 76.80 crore.

During the discussion, it was decided that the Municipal Corporation should make it in PPP mode.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser. The social media pages,

Dharam Pal to, address the grievances and demands of Municipal Corporation Councillors from Ward no 21 to 26, respectively.

The meeting commenced with Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma along with all the present councillors welcoming the new Adviser with a bouquet.

Among those present were Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma along with Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary (Home), Vijay N Zade, Finance Secretary, Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner, and with all other senior officials of Chandigarh Administration, councillors from ward no. 21 to 26, that is Gurpreet Singh, Davesh Moudgil, Bharat Kumar,Anil Kumar Dubey,Jagtar Singh and Vinod Aggarwal.

The councillors during the meeting raised the demand regarding development-oriented projects in their wards. The Adviser assured them regarding fulfillment of their demands and directed the departments to work speedily in this direction following a deadline.

The Adviser asked each department to carefully examine all the issues with regard to their departments and submit the recommendation for the completion of primary health centers, community centres, approach roads, traffic lights, sampark centres, bus queue shelters, bus stands, sewerage systems, repairs to the stairs and water tank of the EWS flats in Ramdarbar, sports complexes, reconstruction of Govt Model High School, Karson, Ramdarbar Phase-I and a marriage palace in Hallomajra, development of green belt in Raipur Kalan, earmarking of vending lots and to take up with the Railway Authorities for construction of flyover/underpass to cross railway line between village Kishangarh to Manimajra police station in Chandigarh.

Taking the matter of beautification of the city at entry and exit points, the Adviser said they are the face and convey the impression of the city. Hence they must be well- maintained.

The Adviser added that since Road and Horticulture are the main features of the city landscape their proper maintenance and upkeep is the need of the hour.