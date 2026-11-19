The Chandigarh BJP on Wednesday announced the constitution of a nine-member State Election Committee to decide candidates for the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections likely to be held in December.

Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra will lead the committee, which will have former MP Kirron Kher, former state president Sanjay Tandon and former mayor and state BJP chief Arun Sood, state general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu, state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, state vice-presidents Raj Kishore and Bharat Kumar, and state executive committee member and chairman of the Khadi Board Deedar Singh as its members.

BJP Mahila Morcha state president Sonam Verma will be an ex-officio member, while Chandigarh BJP in-charge Mahendra Pandey has been appointed special invitee.

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The committee has been constituted under the powers delegated by the State Executive Committee at its October 25 meeting, and with the consent of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, the names of panelists were released today.

However, the exclusion of several prominent leaders, including former MP Satya Pal Jain, incumbent Mayor Saurabh Joshi and senior leader Sanjeev Rana, has raised eyebrows.

The inclusion of Kher, two-term (2014 and 2019) former Chandigarh MP, who remained missing from routine party affairs, on the panel came as a surprise to many party rank and file as much as leaving out Jain and Rana.

Another prominent inclusion is Tandon, who headed the Chandigarh BJP from 2010 to 2019 and was defeated by Congress’s Manish Tewari in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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“While Kher’s inclusion is important, Tandon brings to the table his electoral and organisational skills,” a party leader said.

Sood, who replaced Tandon as the Chandigarh BJP president in 2020, too, brings experience of both municipal politics and organisational management. A former mayor, Sood has been associated with the BJP’s student and youth organisations and played a key role in leading the city unit during his tenure as the state president.

The committee’s composition has, however, brought the party’s internal rift into focus.

Jain, a former MP and one of the senior-most BJP leaders in Chandigarh, has been left out despite his long political association with the city. Mayor Saurabh Joshi, another prominent party face, who was expecting his name on the panel, has not been accommodated.

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A party councillor said the BJP’s loss in the 2024 parliamentary polls was attributed to factionalism.

“While the party has projected the panel as a collective leadership arrangement, the omissions of some prominent leaders may complicate things during the candidate selection. It can also have a bearing on the campaigning also,” the councillor added.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Tandon expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for reposing their faith in him by giving this responsibility for the fourth time. “I will continue to work towards strengthening the party in Chandigarh.”

Asked about the absence of Jain from the committee, Tandon said, “He was not on the committee last time as well.”

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Jain and Joshi didn’t comment despite queries sent by The Indian Express.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said, “Factionalism in BJP is now becoming increasingly visible. The constitution of its election committee reflects the divisions within the party, with several senior leaders either missing or being sidelined.”

“When leaders, who have served the party for years, are left out, it naturally raises questions about the party’s internal cohesion. The BJP needs to first put its house in order before talking about organisational strength,” Lucky added.