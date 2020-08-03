Chandigarh BJP begins preparing 25 quintal of ladoos to celebrate Ram mandir foundation stone laying

Chandigarh BJP workers preparing ladoos ahead of the foundation stone laying of Ram mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo) Chandigarh BJP workers preparing ladoos ahead of the foundation stone laying of Ram mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. (Express photo)

Chandigarh BJP office has begun preparing 25 quintals of ladoos for the occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Chief Arun Sood said that proper measures of cleanliness have been ensured while making the ladoos. He said that the ladoos will be distributed at old age homes, among homeless people and slum dwellers.

“After the foundation stone laying ceremony people should light lamps at their homes in the evening,” Sood said.

The preparation is being done at the party’s office at Sector 33.

Recently, Sood’s wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

