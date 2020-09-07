Chandigarh BJP announces election, discipline committees

Arun Sood will be the Chairman of the Election Committee.

Chandigarh BJP State President Arun Sood announced the Election Committee and Discipline Committee of the party Sunday. Sood appointed nine members in the Election Committee and three members in the Disciplinary Committee. The appointments were made according to the party’s constitution, party officials said.

Significantly, State President Arun Sood was unanimously authorised to appoint the members of both the committees, as per the party’s constitution, in the party’s state executive meeting on August 30.

Sood will be the Chairman of the Election Committee, while MP Kirron Kher, general secretary Dinesh Kumar, former state president Sanjay Tandon, state vice-president Asha Jaswal, state general secretaries Chandrashekhar and Rambir Bhatti, state president of Mahila Morcha Sunita Dhawan and SC Morcha state president Krishna Kumar will be its members. The names of candidates for MC elections and Lok Sabha poll is sent to party’s national parliamentary committee by the Election committee. Raghuveer Lal Arora was appointed as Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee. The other members are Hitesh Pandit and Jagjot Singh.

