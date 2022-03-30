Birdwatch: Oriental White Eye, a social bird until it breeds

The Oriental White Eye, also known as the Indian White Eye, is a very common bird and among a few which can be identified even from a distance due to its distinctive white eye ring and overall yellow upperparts. The Oriental White Eye prefers to stay in broad-leaved forests. It is a small passerine bird in the white eye family and a resident and common bird in Chandigarh.

One can also spot the bird in thick wooded areas, randomly shifting from one branch to the other on old trees. Besides the distinctive white eye-ring, its yellow green head and upper parts, yellow throat and vent whitish underparts, prominent white orbital ring brown iris and a black bill and lores are other identification marks of this bird.

Also in Birdwatch | The migrants

Its unique white eye-ring help birders to focus their lens on its eye to get a clear picture of the subject, a basic rule for clicking birds.

The bird is around 8 to 9 cm in length. The male and female birds look the same. The breeding season is February to September with April being the peak breeding season. Like ideal parents, the male and female birds both take care of brooding the chicks which fledge in 10 days. It is a social bird which stays in flocks but go into solitary during the breeding season.