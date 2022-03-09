Birdwatch: Indian Paradise Flycatcher, with an unfurling long streamer, is a delight to watch in flight

The Indian Paradise Flycatcher, a summer visitor which prefers to spend the winters in Tropical Asia, is a passerine bird.

Forest and wooded areas are the natural habitats of the Indian Paradise Flycatcher. Even though the Chandigarh Bird Club, a group of eminent bird watchers, has put this bird in the category of a very common bird, it does not mean that one will find it sitting at every other tree, park or house. One will have to venture out to the semi-forested and wooded areas to get a glimpse of the bird. Botanical Garden in Sarangpur, Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Sukhna lake forest reserve, and Morni Hills are the areas that have the presence of this bird.

Adult males either have bright rufous above or white with long streamers—a feature that can make this bird unique among other members of the passerine family. Females have rufous on the back with a greyish throat and underparts. Heads of both sexes are glossy black with a black crown and crest. Young males are almost like females but with black throats, blue-ringed eyes. An adult Indian Paradise flycatcher is 19-22cm long.

Indeed, the bird’s glimpse will definitely delight anyone, but the person will be luckier if they catch the bird, especially a male, flying. Its flapping bright rufous with long streamers will remind you of the unfurling of long dresses of characters in Korean martial arts movies, who fight each other high in the air. I saw the bird for the first time in the Bairwala Bird Safari in Morni Hills and I had enough time to capture him on my camera. I got another short glimpse of him flying with unfurling long streamers in the forest behind Sukhna Lake.