Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Birdwatch: Members of long-legged wading birds, Ibises live near large water bodies

Ibis stay in the group and easily mingle with other species. They prefer to search their food, especially for crustaceans, in the mud.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
May 25, 2022 2:03:30 pm
All species of the Ibis family are identified by their long sickle-shaped bills from huge distances even while flying or searching for food on the banks of water bodies.

Black-headed Ibis is a member of long-legged wading birds which prefer to stay near marsh-rivers, large water bodies, and lakes.

Large water bodies like the Sukhna Lake, Kaushalya Dam, Siswan Dam, and the Mottemajra water body in the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) are the ideal habitats of the three species of Ibis, including the Black-headed Ibis, Red-naped Ibis, and Glossy Ibis.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Black-headed Ibis: It is the largest among the three with a size of 75 cm. It is considered a fairly common bird but not spotted in every habitat place which are marsh-rivers and lakes. The main identification marks are black bare head and neck and black sickle shaped bill and legs. Male and female look alike.

Red-naped Ibis: It is a resident bird and its habitats are flooded grassland and paddy fields. The identification marks are overall black and red bare nape with white shoulder patch.

Glossy Ibis: Called Chamkila Buzza in the Punjabi dialect, it is 55-65 cm in size and lives in marshes. The males and females look alike. The identification marks of this species are glossy purple-green wings with whitish lores.

