White Capped Water Redstart: The winter bird found near streams, rivers

The White Capped Water Redstart, or White Capped Redstart, is a species that can be easily identified based on its appearance. A distinct white crown on its black head and red undercarriage makes it stand out even from a distance.

My first encounter with this bird was during one of my early birding trips to the Chakki Mor in December, 2019. Sitting atop a boulder, flicking its tail up and down, the bird was clearly visible from a distance of around 80 meters.

An altitude migrant species, it is also known as ‘Dariyai Galdi’ in Punjabi dialect. Every winter, these birds pay a visit to the Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR), which comprises areas of Chandigarh, Himachal, Haryana and Mohali around the Tricity.

While these birds are commonly found, one would have to venture off road to nearby streams, and mountain rivers, where they love to stay. During the winter, they are found in abundance at Chakki Mor, a hotspot for the birders, Kasauli, and the Morni Hill in ISCR.

Its overall length is 19cm. Like wagtails, it also frequently flicks its tail up and down and flares it open while perched on a rock or stump. Males and females appear similar. While it feeds primarily on insects, it also eats spiders and molluscs apart from the occasional berry or seed. It obtains its food from the surface of water, but are also know to perform flycatching sallies or wade into shallow water to catch its prey.

It breeds between May-August in high areas. The species usually produces two broods per season. This species is not currently threatened.