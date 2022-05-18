Bird Watch: Lapwing is known for its wailing cry

Lapwing, better known as Titteri in the Punjabi dialect, is among the various ground-nesting birds which are mostly found in air-abled fields and the banks of water bodies. A very adaptive bird to its surroundings, lapwings mark their presence with their sharp wailing cry.

Their sizes range from 10 to 16 inches in length and are known for their slow, irregular wingbeats in flight. The Inter State Chandigarh Region (ISCR) is house to the five subspecies of the lapwing including Red-wattled Lapwing (known as Titteri in Punjabi), Yellow-wattled Lapwing (pili-titteri), White-tailed Lapwing (chitti-titteri), River Lapwing, and Northern Lapwing. It is easy to spot the first three subspecies of lapwings, including the Red-wattled Lapwing, Yellow-wattled Lapwing and White-tailed Lapwing, in ISCR.

For spotting the River Lapwing and Northern Lapwing, one will have to venture to nearby water bodies with patience. The Northern lapwing is a winter visitor and arrives in ISCR, not in abundant numbers. Though the River lapwing is categorised as a resident bird, it is mostly found on inland river beds. Among the five subspecies of lapwing, Red-Wattled lapwing is the most widespread. You may find it anywhere from public parks, near choes, to thickly populated areas etc. Lapwings like to stay in groups called ‘deceit’.

Lapwings, especially the Red-Wattled lapwing, are so adaptive that they can even lay their eggs on the rooftops, in the plain areas and even in gardens. The pair guards the eggs round the clock. It raises loud alarms and starts taking rounds furiously around the site where the eggs are placed. The female sits on the eggs for hatching the chicks most of the time. In April 2018, I observed a pair of Red-wattled lapwing guarding four eggs on my rooftop. The female spent most of the time warming the eggs, while the male preferred to stay nearby the site.

Red Wattled lapwing: A resident bird, habitat in air-able fields, banks of water bodies. Black crown nape, throat and breast and red face wattles, diagnostic.

Yellow Wattled lapwing: A resident bird, habitat is scrub, fellow fields and wasteland. Identification mark yellow face wattle, diagnostic.

White-tailed lapwing: Male and female are alike. It is a winter visitor. Habitat is Marshes and Margins of water bodies. Identifications are the white tail, black bill, pale brown head and neck no breast band.

River lapwing: Male and female are alike. Habitat inland river beds. Identification is black-crest, forecrown and breast, black primary flight feathers, and a white underbelly with a black patch.

Northern lapwing: Male and female are alike. Winter visitor, habitat grassland, fields and marshes. Identification typical black crest, unmistakable glossy plumage.